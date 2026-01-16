Man dies in multi-car crash on Pennsylvania highway due to whiteout conditions

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. – A man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 79 in Mercer County, Pennsylvania on Thursday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident occurred at approximately 11:45am on I-79 south at the 121 mile marker. Whiteout conditions were present with snow on the road.

A semi-trailer was stopped in the right lane due to stopped traffic in front of it when another semi struck the rear of it. The second semi-trailer came to a stop in the left lane when a third vehicle hit the rear end of it.

The two semis sustained moderate damage, while the third vehicle sustained major damage to the front end and driver's side.

The driver of the third vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Mercer County Coroner's Office.

The driver of the second semi-trailer was transported to a local hospital for unknown injuries.

The crash closed the roadway for approximately 4 hours.

The National Weather Service reminds drivers to "take it slow when driving in snow. 70% of injuries related to ice and snow occur in automobiles."