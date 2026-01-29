Shaking felt as magnitude 4.2 earthquake reported near Great Falls, Montana

GREAT FALLS, MONTANA - A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook western Montana on Thursday afternoon, according to information from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake occurred at 12:41 p.m. local time roughly 7.45 miles north-northeast of Malmstrom Air Force Base.

Montana eerthquake stats

(FOX Weather)



It was reported to be 6.21 miles below the surface, according to the USGS.

Moderate shaking was felt right near the earthquake in Great Falls, about 11 miles away.

Montana earthquake shaking reports

(FOX Weather)



Light shaking was reported as far north as Shelby, Montana, roughly 85 miles from Great Falls.

Montana's capitol city of Helena also reported weak shaking from the quake.

It's unclear if any damage occurred as a result of the earthquake.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.