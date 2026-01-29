Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Shaking felt as magnitude 4.2 earthquake reported near Great Falls, Montana

Moderate shaking was felt right near the earthquake in Great Falls, about 11 miles away.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
A video shared from Maracaibo, Venezuela, shows a gamer getting startled as a powerful earthquake hits the region on Sept. 24, 2025.

FILE: Gamer startled by large earthquake in Venezuela

A video shared from Maracaibo, Venezuela, shows a gamer getting startled as a powerful earthquake hits the region on Sept. 24, 2025.

GREAT FALLS, MONTANA - A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook western Montana on Thursday afternoon, according to information from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake occurred at 12:41 p.m. local time roughly 7.45 miles north-northeast of Malmstrom Air Force Base.

Montana eerthquake stats
(FOX Weather)

 

It was reported to be 6.21 miles below the surface, according to the USGS.

Moderate shaking was felt right near the earthquake in Great Falls, about 11 miles away.

Montana earthquake shaking reports
(FOX Weather)

 

Light shaking was reported as far north as Shelby, Montana, roughly 85 miles from Great Falls. 

Montana's capitol city of Helena also reported weak shaking from the quake. 

It's unclear if any damage occurred as a result of the earthquake.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Tags
Loading...