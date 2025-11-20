Search
Magnitude 3.2 earthquake shakes San Francisco Bay Area Thursday morning

A magnitude 3.2 earthquake centered 2.5 miles southeast of San Ramon, California shook the San Francisco Bay Area on Thursday morning.

By Julian Atienza
SAN RAMON, Calif. – A magnitude 3.2 earthquake centered 2.5 miles southeast of San Ramon, California shook the San Francisco Bay Area on Thursday morning.

The quake was estimated to be roughly 5.7 miles below the surface at 7:27 a.m. local time, according to the USGS.

Shaking was reported as far east as Berkeley. There's no word on any damage or injuries.

This is a developing story.

