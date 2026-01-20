Magnitude 2.2 Earthquake rattles South Carolina on Tuesday morning
ELGIN, S.C. - A magnitude 2.2 earthquake, centered 19 miles northeast of Columbia, South Carolina, shook areas of the Palmetto State on Tuesday morning.
According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the tremors began around 6:33am.
People in South Carolina reported feeling the shaking in nearby areas like Lugoff, Blythwood, Dentsville and Elgin.
