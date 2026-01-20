Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published Updated

Magnitude 2.2 Earthquake rattles South Carolina on Tuesday morning

According to the USGS, the tremors began around 6:33am ET.

By Kevin Fitzgerald Source FOX Weather
While you may think quakes are a western US problem, some of the largest temblors in US history have happened in the East.

Why earthquakes are felt differently in the US

While you may think quakes are a western US problem, some of the largest temblors in US history have happened in the East.

ELGIN, S.C. - A magnitude 2.2 earthquake, centered 19 miles northeast of Columbia, South Carolina, shook areas of the Palmetto State on Tuesday morning. 

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the tremors began around 6:33am.

Magnitude 2.2. earthquake felt in South Carolina
(FOX Weather)

 

People in South Carolina reported feeling the shaking in nearby areas like Lugoff, Blythwood, Dentsville and Elgin. 

This is a developing story. Stick with FOX Weather for more updates.

Tags
Loading...