Drone search discovers 2 kids dead, trapped in ice-covered Kansas lake

LINN COUNTY, Kan. – A rural western Kansas community is mourning two children who died after being trapped under the ice at a local lake.

The tragedy unfolded in Linn County late Monday evening after 911 operators received a report of the missing kids from Lake Chaparral, a private gated community. Upon arrival, deputies quickly realized the severity of the situation and requested assistance from the Linn County Fire Department.

"Searchers found evidence leading them to believe the two juveniles had been around the lake," the Linn County Sheriff's Office said.

Aerial drone footage confirmed authorities' worst fears. The kids were located beneath the ice. The Overland Park Fire Dive Team was called in to recover the bodies.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to family and friends that have been affected by this tragedy," the sheriff's office said.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

"Our schools are dealing with a tragic loss today," administrators with the local school district, Jayhawk USD 346, said to parents Tuesday morning. "Please know that our staff is paying special attention to the wellbeing of our students and that we are offering special supports provided by our community. We will continue to respect the families most impacted by this event."