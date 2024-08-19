Lightning strikes boat in Utah killing angler on board, deputies say

CORINNE, Utah – A boater was killed in Utah on Sunday after lightning caused their boat to capsize, tossing three people overboard, according to local authorities.

According to the Box County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a lightning strike on Bear River in Corinne. When deputies arrived, they learned three people were fishing when the lightning struck their boat.

The lightning strike caused the boat to capsize and threw all three anglers into the river; two could swim to shore, but the third did not resurface.

Multiple agencies, including the Box Elder County SCUBA team, search and rescue and aerial resources searched for the missing boater through the night. Their remains were found around 5:30 a.m. local time using sonar and rescue divers, according to a news release.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to all those affected by this tragic loss, particularly the friends and family of the deceased. We are sincerely grateful to all the professionals and volunteers who dedicated their time," Box County Chief Deputy Sheriff Cade Palmer said.

The two survivors were treated with non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

According to the National Lightning Safety Council, the U.S. averages about 16 lightning deaths by mid-August. This marks 2024's ninth lightning fatality and Utah's first of the year.