Lightning strike caused 2-alarm fire at Maryland condominium; 26 residents displaced

BEL AIR, Md. - A two-alarm fire that burned a condominium in Harford County, Maryland, was caused by a lightning strike, fire officials said.

Firefighters were called to the Taylor Ridge condominiums on Sheridan Place in Bel Air Monday around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a fire as strong thunderstorms moved across the area.

Heavy flames were seen coming from the roof, which later collapsed into the third floor. The collapse caused portions of the other floors to collapse into each other. The first floor also sustained extensive water damage. Multiple departments were called in before the fire was placed under control.

Investigators confirmed lightning struck the roof of the building, which immediately ignited the roof and attic. Residents reported hearing lightning strike the building and smelled smoke minutes later.

Everyone was able to escape the blaze. Officials say one person declined transport but later drove themselves to the hospital. Two cats were reported missing.

Officials say the fire displaced 26 residents. Harford County Disaster Assistance is assisting those displaced.