Potentially damaging late-season frost on the way in the coming days

A possibility of a late-season frost in the coming days could be damaging for any of your early-budding plants if you're in parts of the central and Southeast U.S.

The FOX Forecast Center said two anticipated cold waves could cause nighttime temperatures to dip to near-freezing.

WHEN IS THE LAST FREEZE IN MY AREA?

Over 2 million people will see below-average temperatures on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

Locations across the Plains that were in the 80s to start the week are now struggling to get out of the 50s this weekend. Chicago will be one of the many cities experiencing the chill, with high temperatures through the weekend expected to be 5-10 degrees below average.

A look at the forecast lows in the Midwest for Sunday, April 21, 2024.

The cooler temperatures will gradually expand farther south and east, with near to below-average temperatures expected to reach everywhere east of the Rockies but Florida.

The coolest anomalies will be for highs 15-20 degrees below average over parts of the High Plains.

Forecast highs in the Midwest on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

The cold air could potentially damage plants and vegetation, as much of the middle part of the country has seen an early start to the season. Spring leaves and flowers have already begun to bloom, so any frost could spell trouble.

According to the National Weather Service Office in Des Moines, recently issued Freeze Warnings were intended to alert backyard growers of the potential problems caused by the late-season cold snap.

While corn and soybean planting are underway, the cold weather was not expected to be a significant issue for farmers due to the infancy of the season.

A look at the current spring leaf out.

Thankfully, this first cold wave will not last long and will begin to wane into Monday. By Tuesday, another cold spell will be possible, but this time farther north.

Starting late Tuesday, temperatures in the Great Lakes and Northeast may fall 10-15 degrees below average as another cold front moves through. This could cause additional frost damage.