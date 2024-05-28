5 dead in Kentucky after state hit by multiple tornadoes causing widespread destruction

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. – The devastating storms that struck Kentucky on Sunday unleashed multiple tornadoes and caused widespread destruction, resulting in the tragic loss of multiple lives.

Communities across the Bluegrass State were also impacted by storms that brought strong winds and hail to some areas. At its peak, the storm caused power outages for more than 215,000 customers, temporarily closed down multiple roads and interstates and significantly damaged homes and businesses.

"But like we always see after severe weather events, first responders and everyday Kentuckians rallied to help each other in those toughest moments," Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Unfortunately, the storms resulted in five confirmed fatalities between the city of Louisville and Caldwell, Hardin, Hopkins and Mercer counties.

The National Weather Service office in Paducah issued a Tornado Emergency – the most serious of tornado alerts – for Eddyville, Kentucky, shortly after 8 p.m. CT Sunday evening and extended the Tornado Emergency eastward through Dawson Springs, Kentucky, shortly after 8:30 p.m. CT.

NWS survey teams discovered at least high-end EF-3 damage from the long-track tornado from near Eddyville to near Earlington, Kentucky, and they are bringing in structural engineering experts to assess if the tornado will be classified as EF-4 or higher.

"Before we would rate a tornado EF-4 or higher, we consult with experts across the organization to ensure we are as consistent with our violent tornado climatology as possible, every office does this," the agency said.

The Kentucky National Guard was mobilized and worked continuously to assist state and local crews in clearing roads of trees on nearly 100 state highways affected by the overnight storms, especially in the Paducah, Madisonville and Bowling Green highway district regions. They also provided support to first responders and helped with restoring utilities.

Reports of high water, downed trees and damage have surfaced in approximately 45 counties, predominantly in western Kentucky, state officials said.

The Red Cross established a shelter in Clay County after a tree fell on an apartment building, currently housing six residents and identifying additional needs.

On Monday, the governor visited the areas most affected in Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties to assess storm damage and talk to local officials and families.

In Dawson Springs, some homes that had already experienced significant damage less than two years ago are now facing another arduous cleanup.

Aerial footage of the city revealed the extensive damage and the clear path of the tornado through a community still reeling from previous tragedies.

Less than two years ago, Dawson Springs, along with Mayfield and Bowling Green, suffered from a devastating tornado outbreak that resulted in numerous casualties.

Beshear acknowledged the resurgence of pain for many Kentuckians and declared states of emergency for the state and approximately 12 affected counties.

"Kentucky has been through so much, and we continue to remain grateful for our first responders and transportation employees who are working to keep all our families safe and clear roadways," he said.