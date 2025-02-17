Multiple crashes reported on I-90 in New York amid whiteout conditions during heavy snow

LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. – Westbound stretches of Interstate 90 in central New York are closed due to multiple crashes involving semi-trucks and several cars.

According to New York State Police, the interstate is closed between exits 29A and 30 near Little Falls, New York. Traffic is being diverted off the highway at Exit 29A.

Police said at least 13 passenger cars were involved in the crashes.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible due to whiteout conditions limiting visibility.

There's no word on when the interstate will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.