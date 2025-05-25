Cold tires, temperatures plague Indy 500 drivers as crashes litter speedway

INDIANAPOLIS—As drivers started their engines at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Indy 500 on Sunday, the colder temperatures and rain caused chaos on the track and in the pit lanes.

Two drivers ended their races early with crashes after a rain delay led to a late start to the 109th Indy 500. Temperatures in Indianapolis were in the low 60s Sunday afternoon.

Scott McLaughlin's race was over before it even began when he spun out during pace laps on the track.

Marco Andretti in the No. 98 car was out of the race after his 20th start when he crashed soon after the green flag.

FOX Sports Motorsports Reporter Bob Pockrass spoke to both drivers after their untimely exits.

McLaughlin said it was "the worst moment of my life," adding he wasn't sure if "a little bit of moisture" played a role in the crash.

FOX Sports commentators remarked that cooler temperatures were a possible factor in the early crashes.

Tire temperatures, both hot and cold, can impact the tire grip on the track. In cooler temperatures, tires have less grip, which negatively impacts handling.

Cold temperatures continued to be problematic for drivers and their crews a quarter of the way through the race.

Due to light rain, pit crews faced yellow flag conditions on Sunday, with a near miss as drivers peeled out of pit stops, according to FOX Sports.

A sold-out crowd of 350,000 fans converged on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday for "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing," solidifying its status as one of the world's largest single-day sporting events.