Indy 500 gets 'green light' for favorable race day forecast

INDIANAPOLIS – The roar of engines will electrify Indianapolis this Memorial Day weekend, as the Indy 500 gets the "green light" for good weather for its annual ritual.

A sold-out crowd of 350,000 fans is expected to converge on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing," solidifying its status as one of the world's largest single-day sporting events.

The weather, a perennial concern for the 109th annual outdoor event, appears to be cooperating this year, according to the FOX Forecast Center. Following last year's race, which saw a significant three-hour delay due to 1.5 inches of rain, the forecast for Sunday is optimistic.

FOX Weather's exclusive Risk of Weather Impact (ROWI) index is currently Low, indicating a favorable outlook. While a few showers might pass through for a couple of hours, the day is expected to be mostly dry with temperatures warming into the 60s.

The FOX Forecast Center anticipates a 15% chance of precipitation at 12:45 p.m. ET when the race is scheduled to begin. Rain chances increase to 30% by 3 p.m., but precipitation is expected to be in the form of passing showers that should remain light enough not to trigger any racing delays.

Fans, many of whom began rolling into the campgrounds Thursday morning, are cautiously optimistic about the weather.

Speaking from the track, FOX News Multimedia Reporter Kailey Schuyler said that while the memory of last year's rain is fresh, many seasoned attendees are prepared for varying conditions. Fans remarked that some years, it might be raining on one corner of the track, while it might be sunny on the other.

Friday marks "Carb Day," the final practice session before Sunday's main event. The speedway opened its gates at 8 a.m. for the numerous events leading up to a concert to close out the night.

Should rain arrive on race day, the speedway is equipped with advanced drying technology, including massive "jet dryers" that blow hot air to quickly dry the track and minimize delays.

Be sure to tune into this year’s big race, airing for the first time on FOX Sports.