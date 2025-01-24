Child rescued after falling down snowy embankment in Atlanta

ATLANTA – A sledding excursion after one of Atlanta’s unusual snow events almost turned into a catastrophe after a boy fell down a steep embankment and became trapped along a creek.

Police said the incident unfolded on Jan. 10 along a creek in the city’s Buckhead neighborhood.

Upon arrival, witnesses told first responders that the child had fallen down a snowy embankment and was injured, stranded along Peachtree Creek.

In a video recently released by the police, officers and firefighters can be seen working in frigid conditions, as snow covered the ground.

Rescuers said the child was visibly distraught and in pain after they reached him by descending down the hill.

FROZEN ALLIGATOR SPOTTED IN SOUTH CAROLINA POND DURING RARE SOUTHERN SNOWSTORM

A rope system was used to lift the child back up the slippery embankment, where he was placed on a stretcher and transported to a nearby hospital.

The boy was reported to be in serious pain but in stable, non-life-threatening condition as first responders transported him from the scene.

Police praised the efforts of all first responders and acknowledged the challenges posed by the wintry weather.

Temperatures only reached a high of 35 degrees on the day of the rescue, which was about 19 degrees below the typical average.

METEOROLOGISTS SURF RARE ‘ICE WAVE’ ATOP MOUNT WASHINGTON

"Despite a winter storm, inclement weather, and cold temperatures, first responders see to it that emergency calls are answered when citizens need their assistance," the Atlanta Police Department said.

Police responded to hundreds of crashes across the metro as ice and snow caused roadways to be slick.