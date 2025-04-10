First humanoid robot half marathon in China delayed by high winds

If you’re worried about being replaced by robots, this news might put you at ease. Officials in Beijing delayed the first-ever humanoid robot half-marathon, where humans and human-looking robots were set to compete, because of concerns that wind gusts could topple the bots.

Reuters reports the 2025 Beijing Yizhuang Half Marathon was postponed to April 19 due to forecasts of very strong winds for this weekend.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, winds are forecast to be gusty between 20 and 30 mph on April 13, the original race date. The conditions for the 26-mile race were concerning enough to postpone the first-of-its-kind event.

The race will take place in Yizhuang, Beijing, the home of the World Robot Conference, and a region in China known for robotic development.

According to the Humanoid Robot Marathon website, 12,000 participants signed up for the event, which includes a pre-race ceremony hosted by robots. To qualify for the half-marathon, robots must have a human-like appearance, be able to walk or run on two feet and comply with race rules.