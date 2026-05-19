Spring sizzle eyes May record books as summer-like heat invades the East

The East is baking under sweltering spring heat, with temperatures soaring toward record territory for the month of May ahead of summer.

Summer-like temperatures have over 32 million under heat alerts extending from Philadelphia north to include New York City, Providence and Boston – the first alerts of the year for the I-95 corridor.

With both New York City and Philadelphia under a Heat Advisory in the month of May since 2022, let's take a look at how trading on prediction markets for two of the Northeast's most populated cities.

With sweltering heat reaching the mid 90s in the Big Apple, Tuesday's low temperature is forecast to be from the mid 70s to 80 degrees.

In Philadelphia, the lowest temperature forecast is closer to 70 degrees.

While low temperatures are in line for the spring, it's the summer-like heat that's making headlines.

If an Extreme Heat Warning is issued, it would mark the first time since May 2012 that both New York City and Philadelphia have been placed under one simultaneously.

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Washington D.C., and Philadelphia have only scraped the 80-degree mark twice this May, while New York City has managed it just once – and that is in the process of changing.

These major cities and metro-areas are staring down up to four consecutive days in the 80s into Wednesday.

The spring heat is eyeing the record-books.

This will likely be the first official heat wave (3 consecutive days of 90 degrees or higher) of the season across the Northeast, including Philadelphia, New York City and Baltimore, which are currently forecast to reach the 90s on Monday and stay there through Wednesday.

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If New York City does eclipse 90 degrees Monday through Wednesday, it would be the first time with three consecutive days surpassing 90 degrees in the month of May since May 29 to 31, 1987.

The sweltering heat won't stick around for long.

By the end of the workweek, a lurking cold front will send temperatures crashing back down into the comfortable 60s and 70s, proving that while summer is making an early cameo, spring isn't quite done yet.