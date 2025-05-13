Hang-glider pilot rescued in Utah mountains after being blown off course

BOUNTIFUL, Utah – A hang-glider pilot was found safe in the rugged terrain of Utah's mountains after strong winds pushed him off course last week.

Davis County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SAR) received a distress call about 7 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies said the pilot had launched from the popular "V" launch site in Centerville early in the afternoon with the plan to land in Draper. Strong winds forced the pilot eastward into Holbrook Canyon, according to the sheriff's office.

Following a difficult landing, the pilot managed to contact authorities to request help but was unable to provide his precise location.

Utilizing cellular data, dispatchers provided an estimated location. Multiple search and rescue teams were deployed.

"The terrain in Holbrook Canyon was challenging," rescuers said. "He was eventually found and able to walk out with SAR personnel."

There were no other injuries reported to deputies.