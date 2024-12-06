Search
Missing American, Canadian hikers believed dead on New Zealand's tallest mountain, police say

By Julian Atienza
Video shows helicopters searching for hikers who were reported missing on Aoraki/Mount Cook, the tallest mountain in New Zealand. Police announced on Friday, December 6, that they believe all three, including two Americans, are dead.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand - Two American climbers and another from Canada are believed to be dead after attempting to summit New Zealand's tallest mountain, police announced on Friday. 

    The highest mountain in New Zealand Mount Cook also known as Aoraki is seen at Mount Cook National Park in the South Island, New Zealand, on August 04, 2020. It lies amidst the Southern Alps Mountain range and as of 2020, its height is recorded as 3724m from the sea level. (Photo by Sanka Vidanagama/NurPhoto via Getty Images) ( )

    The highest mountain in New Zealand Mount Cook also known as Aoraki is seen at Mount Cook National Park in the South Island, New Zealand, on August 05, 2020. It lies amidst the Southern Alps Mountain range and as of 2020, its height is recorded as 3724m from the sea level.  (Photo by Sanka Vidanagama/NurPhoto via Getty Images) ( )

The search began on Monday when Americans Kurt Blair, 56, 50-year-old Carlos Romero and an unidentified Canadian man did not show up for their return flight.

Police said the three had flown to a camp on Aoraki/Mount Cook on Saturday.

Aoraki/Mount Cook is the official name of the more than 12,000-foot tall peak in the Southern Alps.

"We do not believe that the men have survived. We believe they have taken a fall," said Vicki Walker, the lead investigator.

Police said they found climbing items earlier in the week but had to stop the search due to bad weather. They were able to resume the search on Friday.

"Our search teams have been hampered by ongoing treacherous alpine conditions," Walker said. "It has been too windy for helicopters and simply too dangerous to put teams into the environment."

Walker said she notified the victims' families Friday.

Both Cook and Romero have profiles as guides on The American Mountain Guides Association website. The site lists Cook as based out of Colorado and Romero as based out of California.

The association is a non-profit that says it is dedicated to supporting the "American mountain guiding community."

