Southern Alaska sees snowiest December day in more than 2 decades

The clash between cold air and a storm system over southern Alaska was enough to produce heavy snow in parts of The Last Frontier that led to some longtime records falling.

More than 10 inches of snow fell on Tuesday in Anchorage, making it the snowiest December day since 1999.

The heavy snow caused dozens of crashes and led to school districts canceling classes.

Video taken in Anchorage Wednesday showed streets covered in more than a foot of snow and treacherous travel on city streets.

The National Weather Service office in Anchorage reported an overall snow depth of 17" thanks to previous powder on the ground before the most recent storm system pushed through the region.

Significant snow in parts of Alaska has been scarce in recent weeks, with many observation sites reporting deficits in precipitation.

The current snow depth pales in comparison to the winter of 1955-'56, when 47 inches was on the ground.

According to data from the Anchorage Ted Stevens International Airport, wintry precipitation can fall as early as September and last through May.

Due in part to La Niña, winters across the state can be veritable, with some areas seeing more extreme weather than others.

The La Niña of 2021-22 produced cool and snowy conditions around much of the state, but accumulations fell short of records.

NWS meteorologists said the snow is good news for ski resorts, but the most recent storm system is not an indication of how busy Mother Nature will be this winter.