Heavy rains sweep 2 workers into Omaha storm drain

OMAHA, Neb. – Two people were rescued Friday after swept into a storm drain in Omaha, Nebraska, during Friday morning thunderstorms.

Omaha Fire Department officials said the two people were working for a private contractor when heavy rain moved in, sweeping away one worker. The second person was pulled back up from the tagline he was attached to, according to officials.

Omaha police said they shut down the intersection of 19th and Howard streets for an emergency situation.

"OFD, Omaha Public Works, law enforcement are still moving about the downtown area. Some manhole covers are off, so please be aware of walking in the area," Omaha police tweeted.

Omaha fire crews worked with city sewer maintenance workers and deployed several resources to find the man swept away by rushing water. Teams used maps of the sewer system to try and track where the victim was headed, according to the fire department.

While the search was underway, fire and rescue dispatch received a call of a man hanging onto the storm drain grate.

Fire crews were able to cut the grate and free the man. He was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Roads closed for the search were reopened Friday.

Nebraska is facing rounds of heavy rain moving across the central U.S., including possible severe thunderstorms, through the weekend.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect for western Nebraska Friday morning.

The first round of storms moved through in the morning, with more in the forecast for Friday afternoon. The strongest storms are possible between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., mostly in southeast Nebraska, including Lincoln. Ping-pong-size hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph are the primary threats.