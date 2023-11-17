Hazy skies invade Northeast as wildfire smoke from Virginia's Matts Creek Fire blows north

GLASGOW, Va. – Smoke may obscure some of the scenic views if you plan on driving Interstate 81 between the Northeast and the Southeast during the Thanksgiving travel weekend.

next Image 1 of 6

prev next Image 2 of 6

prev next Image 3 of 6

prev next Image 4 of 6

prev next Image 5 of 6

prev Image 6 of 6

Southwesterly winds are carrying wildfire smoke from Virginia's Matts Creek Fire into the Northeast, creating hazy skies and some reports of a smoky smell.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire is on national forest lands and no structures are threatened.

WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A 'CONTROLLED' FIRE AND A 'CONTAINED' FIRE?

The FOX Forecast Center said these fires are part of the same wildfire that shut down parts of Shenandoah National Park. However, it is unlikely that there will be any significant impact on air quality.

"While there’s not a lot we can do to make the smoke go away as long as the fire is burning, we do try to give you the best information we can about the smoke conditions," the Forest Service said. "Daily, we monitor smoke levels across the fire area using both air monitors and low-cost sensors."

THE AIR QUALITY INDEX EXPLAINED

Cause of Matts Creek Fire undetermined

The Matts Creek Fire was reported last Sunday. It is located about 5 miles southeast of Glasgow, Virginia, and 4 miles northwest of Big Island, Virginia, according to officials at George Washington and Jefferson national forests. The fire is on national forest and Blue Ridge Parkway lands in Bedford and Rockbridge counties.

HOW TO BEST PREPARE YOUR HOMES FOR WILDFIRES

Approximately 200 firefighters and support personnel are working to suppress the blaze, which has burned more than 3,600 acres with only 2% containment.

The cause is undetermined.