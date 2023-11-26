Search
Girl rescued, 54-year-old man missing after rough surf along California's Half Moon Bay coast

The National Weather Service is warning beachgoers of dangerous sneaker waves and rip currents this weekend.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. At least two people were reported missing over the weekend in Northern California, and multiple other rescues were needed during rough surf near San Fransisco.

Hazardous beach conditions began Friday and are forecast to continue in Northern California through Sunday. 

A 5-year-old girl and a 54-year-old man were swept off the beach by a wave near Martins Beach, according to officials with the U.S. Coast Guard Northern California. 

The 5-year-old girl was rescued by San Mateo County Fire personnel on Saturday and is hospitalized in an unknown condition. 

Scenes from search and rescue efforts by the Coast Guard Sector San Francisco near Half Moon Bay on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (Image: USCG)

Meanwhile, the Coast Guard continues to search for the man near Half Moon Bay.

According to a news release, the Coast Guard Sector San Francisco command center launched a search and rescue effort around 2 p.m. Saturday, including a boat and air crews. An additional vessel from Monterey is en route to help with the search on Sunday. 

FOX 2 San Francisco reported multiple rescue operations happened this weekend, including two in San Francisco that involved a sailboat and a surfer. 

Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County officials said they responded to a 911 call to rescue two people near Pleasure Point.  

Scenes from search and rescue efforts by the Coast Guard Sector San Francisco near Half Moon Bay on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (Image: USCG)

Fire rescue personnel told meteorologists with the Bay Area National Weather Service office that high tides were over 6 feet on Saturday. 

The NWS Bay Area issued a Coastal Flood Advisory for San Francisco Bay due to high astronomical tides through Sunday at noon.

With dangerous conditions, the NWS is warning beachgoers of sneaker waves and rip currents

WHAT IS A SNEAKER WAVE?

With its steep and rocky coastline, Northern California is known for sneaker waves. According to NOAA, a sneaker wave is a rush of water that surges up the coast farther than expected. Some of these waves can surge more than 150 feet up the beach.

Hazardous conditions are expected from coastal Sonoma County down to Monterey County through Sunday at noon. 

