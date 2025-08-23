South Carolina, Georgia face renewed threat of flash flooding Saturday after record rains slam Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C.– A slow-moving cold front hanging over South Carolina and Georgia is bringing a renewed risk of flash flooding through the weekend.

The almost-stalled front has plagued the South through most of the week. The strong flow behind Hurricane Erin allowed for pooling of atmospheric moisture along this nearly stationary front. These elevated levels of moisture extend from Louisiana through portions of the Florida Panhandle into North Carolina again Saturday.

The combination of elevated moisture and instability allows for storms capable of producing very heavy rainfall.

Flash Flood alerts for Southeast

Flood Watches remain in effect Saturday for much of southeast Georgia and South Carolina, including Charleston, which Friday broke its daily rainfall record set in 2008. The city received 4.16 inches of rain, of which 2.25 inches fell in just a half hour.

Record rain for Charleston, South Carolina.

The heavy downpours flooded dozens of roads throughout the Charleston area. Video from Charleston showed the progression of the flooding, with light rain and minimal street flooding to start off.

As the video progressed, the rain became heavier. Cars drove through badly flooded streets.

NOAA's Weather Prediction Center again issued a level 2 out of 4 flash flood risk for coastal areas in southeastern South Carolina and Georgia, including Charleston and Savannah, Georgia, for Saturday. Many areas will receive 1-2 inches of rain, but some isolated areas along the coast could see 4-6 inches of rain.

FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne reported from Charleston on Saturday morning, where heavy rainfall was falling once again.

"You're going to need an umbrella and your rain gear on, out today in Charleston," Byrne said.

Byrne noted pools of water already from persistent downpours Saturday morning.

Enhanced tropical moisture will linger through Saturday, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

With already saturated soils in these areas and heavy rain possible once again, a level 1 of 4 flash flood risk is in place from the Gulf Coast through the Central Appalachians into West Virginia on Saturday.

Some of these areas may be upgraded to a level 2 as we get closer if moisture trends continue to increase.