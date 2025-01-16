Freezing temperatures, occasional snow await NFL divisional round weekend

The divisional round playoffs kick off this weekend and some teams had better prepare to play in freezing temperatures.

One of the biggest football story lines of this weekend and the first game to kick off is the Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans matchup at 4:30 on Saturday.

This is the first time both teams will face in the playoffs since the 2019 season, when the Chiefs completed one of the most memorable comebacks in NFL history. The Chiefs, led by third-year Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, erased a 24-0 halftime deficit against the Houston Texans to advance to the AFC Championship by a whopping score of 51-24. Mahomes threw for over 300 yards and five touchdowns on their way to winning Super Bowl LIV.

Both teams faced off earlier this year on Christmas Day when the Chiefs were able to exploit the weaknesses of the Texans' defense and capitalize on forced turnovers from CJ Stroud's two interceptions on the day.

This time around the winter chill of an arctic blast will add another layer of intrigue. Temperatures at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City are expected to only be in the low-mid 20s during the game, but with the wind, will feel like it's around 12 degrees.

The second matchup on Saturday will be Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions. The Lions, who are the No. 1. seed in the NFC, have home-field advantage and will have zero weather impacts as they play inside the dome of Ford Field in Detroit. It'll be a chilly but dry trip to and from the stadium with temperatures in the 20s.

Perhaps the most anticipated game of the weekend will be in Buffalo, where the Bills host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday and the forecast looks very Buffalo-esque with snow at times and temperatures in the mid teens.

The game features Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson as top candidates for the 2024 Most Valuable Player of the Year award.

Jackson, who is a two-time MVP, looks to steal a win and possibly the award altogether. Both teams met earlier this season when the Ravens high-powered offense led by Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson defeated the Bills 35-10. Jackson threw for 156 yards, two touchdowns, and a rushing touchdown. Henry ran all over the Bills with 199 total rushing yards accompanied by a touchdown.

Josh Allen is no stranger to cold weather up in Orchard Park. Nicknamed "The Winter Soldier," Allen has played in four snow games throughout his professional career. Most recently, the Bills played in one snow game this season against the San Francisco 49ers, where they won by a score of 35-10. The Bills have a 14-2 record in games played in below-freezing temperatures under head coach Sean McDermott.

One of the most memorable snow games in NFL history occurred in 2017 when the Bills defeated the Indianapolis Colts 13-7 in overtime in Buffalo. A game where the heavy snow forced teams to turn over to old-school ground and pound football. Most notably, LeSean McCoy rushed for 156 yards and scored the game-winning touchdown.

The final outdoor matchup portends perhaps another snowy matchup when the Los Angeles Rams will travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles.

The current forecast features snow at times at Lincoln Financial Field with temperatures in the upper 20s.

Coming off an upset victory over the 14-4 Minnesota Vikings, the Rams look to continue their momentum this weekend. Partially because they were forced to play in Arizona due to the spread of the wildfires in Southern California. Both teams have Super Bowl-experienced coaches at the helm, which makes for a favorable matchup for NFL fans.

The cold weather creates memorable games for both the fans and the players. There are always advantages and weaknesses to be exploited with games played in freezing temperatures.