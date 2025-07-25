Tropical cyclones, monsoon rains leave dozens dead in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines - The combined impacts from multiple tropical cyclones and the Philippines’ annual monsoon season have triggered widespread flooding, landslides and power outages, impacting millions across the country and resulting in more than two dozen fatalities, according to government officials.

The country’s Office of Civil Defense said the recent impacts of Tropical Cyclone Emong, compounded by the monsoon, known locally as Habagat, caused major disruptions to infrastructure and have forced the shutdown of schools.

More than 53,000 families have sought refuge in evacuation centers following days of torrential rainfall, and access to many of the hardest-hit regions remains severely limited due to submerged roadways.

Officials said most of the reported deaths were caused by drowning and incidents involving capsized small vessels.

Disaster declarations have been issued in at least 88 cities and municipalities, enabling governments to access emergency funding and speed up the deployment of assistance.

Officials noted that although several government facilities sustained damage in the northern regions, rescue operations continued and aircraft were being used to access communities that have been cut off.

"We thank our rescuers, humanitarian workers, and local disaster personnel who are braving difficult conditions to save lives and bring much-needed relief to our people. Their courage, commitment, and compassion are the foundation of our country’s disaster response," said Rafaelito Alejandro, the deputy administrator at the Office of Civil Defense, in a statement.

Since the flooding began, the government has distributed approximately $5 million worth of emergency assistance, including food, clean water, shelter materials and hygiene kits.

The U.S. government also announced it would contribute about $250,000 in funding to the United Nations World Food Programme to aid in relief in areas such as Manila, Luzon and Calabarzon.

"We are tracking the devastation caused by the storms and floods and are deeply concerned for all those affected," U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson stated. "The U.S. Embassy’s interagency team is coordinating closely with the Philippine government and the WFP to ensure aid reaches those in need."

With more rain in the forecast, forecasters warn there is little immediate relief in sight and urged residents in flood-prone areas to stay alert and seek higher ground.

The country’s main monsoon season typically lasts into October and overlaps with the country’s peak typhoon season.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said it tracks an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, with 8 to 9 that make landfall and pass through the archipelago.