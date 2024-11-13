Heavy rainfall swamps roads in southern Louisiana causing flash flooding

LAFAYETTE, La. – A deluge of tropical rain Wednesday morning created a soggy and dangerous commute for some in southern Louisiana, where flooding was ongoing.

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles issued a Flash Flood Warning for St. Landry Parish, central Lafayette Parish, eastern Acadia Parish and northwestern St. Martin Parish that is expected to continue through Wednesday morning.

Rainfall between 2 and 3 inches had already fallen across southeast and central Louisiana and an additional 2 inches are possible in the flash flooding area.

The Lafayette Police Department warned that some roads are impassable due to flooding. Ambassador Caffery from Eraste Landry to Kaliste Saloom was impassable as of Wednesday morning.

"The roadway can’t be shut down due to the length but motorists are advised to seek alternate routes," police said.

Water flooded a south Lafayette neighborhood on Wednesday with water approaching homes and entering garages, according to resident Tammi Win.

Win said the water started to recede late Wednesday morning.

Photos shared with FOX Weather by Michael Lafleur show flooding on the road to drive to a Lafayette Parish school on Wednesday morning.

"We had to drive in almost a river to school today," he wrote. "Students are soaked!"

Lafayette Parish School System was closed soon after flash flooding began around some campuses, according to the LPSS Facebook page.

A Flood Warning continues for Louisiana's Clacasieu River near Oberlin, which remains above 16 feet – 3 feet above flood stage, according to the NWS in Lake Charles.