Flash Flood Emergency strikes Kansas with water rescues around Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. - Strong to severe thunderstorms swept through Central Kansas on Tuesday, triggering life-threatening flooding in and around eastern Wichita.

The National Weather Service office that covers the Wichita area issued a Flash Flood Emergency – the highest level of flood alert – for more than 200,000 residents after rainfall rates reached between 1-3 inches per hour.

A three-hour radar loop.

Warning boxes are color coded as: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in yellow, Tornado Warnings in red, Tornado Warnings with confirmed tornado in purple, Flash Flood Warnings in green, and Flash Flood Emergencies in pink.

Within the Flash Flood Emergency zone, storm totals were expected to reach at least 6 inches of rainfall, which overwhelmed drainage systems and transformed roadways into rivers.

The heaviest of the rainfall occurred east of Interstate 135, where multiple water rescues were reported throughout the afternoon.

"We have had quite a number of submerging calls since the rainfall really started building up on us here in the city of Wichita. So, right now, all of our crews are monitoring radios if they haven't been dispatched, but we have our heavy rescue, water rescue team deployed out and numerous of our water rescue team members and other fire trucks deployed throughout the city also," said Wichita Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz.

Emergency officials encouraged residents to stay home, but if people must venture out, to avoid venturing on roadways of unknown water depths.

"Every time it rains heavily, we respond to calls from people who thought they could make it. And sometimes, those stories don’t end well," the Wichita Police Department stated.

First responders attended to nearly 100 calls for service which involved some type of assistance for people needing to reach higher ground.

According to NWS forecasters, just 6 inches of fast-moving water can knock an adult off their feet and a foot of floodwater can carry a car away.

Significant flooding was also reported in nearby El Dorado, where vehicles stood no chance on some roadways.

Wind damage was reported further northeast around the Kansas City metro, with locations around Arrowhead stadium put under a Tornado Warning.

Tornado sirens sounded and at least one tractor trailer was flipped on Interestat 70, but meteorologists have not confirmed whether the damage was from straight-line winds or a twister.

The Flash Flood Emergency alert is only in the most dangerous flooding situations, when catastrophic, life-threatening flooding is either ongoing or is imminent.

Typically, only a few dozen such alerts are issued nationwide each year, highlighting the gravity of Tuesday’s situation in the heart of Kansas.

More than 500,000 people were under various flood warnings as the thunderstorms marched eastward across the state.

The full extent of impacts from the heavy rainfall were still being assessed as of Tuesday evening, but fortunately, local authorities had not reported any missing people connected to the wet weather event.