Final taste of summer for Upper Midwest, Great Lakes this week

CHICAGO -- Across the Plains and Midwest, it's the tale of two seasons this week, with cooler temperatures shifting from west to east, creating opposite forecasts for the northern U.S.

In the Northern Plains, warmer temperatures started slightly below average over the weekend from a ridge of high pressure. That ridge will shift into the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes this week, allowing warm temperatures to begin across the Plains before moving east, bringing the final grasp of summer to the Upper Midwest.

Here’s the setup.

On Monday, highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s across the Upper Plains, while the Great Lakes will still feel comfortable fall-like temperatures with highs in the 70s.

Then, on Tuesday, the high pressure will slide east, and winds around the high will shift warm southerly winds back into the Great Lakes, bringing the final taste of summer.

"Eventually, it's all across the Upper Midwest really spreading out; areas like Chicago will get a last little taste of Summer as we head into Wednesday," FOX Weather Meteorological Kiyana Lewis said.

Highs in the 80s and even low 90s are possible from the Dakotas to Ohio. Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will approach 90 on Tuesday as the heat builds.

Chicago forecast.

(FOX Weather)



Cities including Columbus and Minneapolis could see highs in the low 80s from midweek through Saturday.

Chicago will stay slightly cooler, but not by much. Temperatures are forecast in the upper 70s from Wednesday into the weekend for the Windy City.

Models from The FOX Forecast Center suggest these warm temperatures will continue across the region into the weekend. Those in the north should enjoy it while it lasts; fall arrives this week and before long, cooler temperatures.