Watch as European storm Kathleen slams coastal UK, France with massive waves

Video shows wild waves crashing in the seaside village of Westward Ho! in North Devon on Tuesday. The rough seas were from Storm Pierrick causing large swells of the Devon and Cornwall coasts in the United Kingdom.
DEVON, England - An area of low pressure in the Atlantic Ocean brought coastal flooding, rough seas and rain to parts of England and western France early this week.
The UK Met Office issued weather warnings over the weekend through Tuesday for the system dubbed Storm Kathleen in the UK and Storm Pierrick in France.
A video captured early Tuesday, seen above, showed strong winds and high waves crashing in the ocean village of Westward Ho! in Devon, England.
Photos from Cornwall, England, show coastal flooding on the Cornish Coast, including at Castle Beach, where small beach huts were swept into the ocean.
Waves crash over the harbour wall onto the street on April 9, 2024 in St Ives, Cornwall, England. On Monday, the Met Office issued severe weather warnings for wind across the southern and western coasts of England and Wales, effective until Tuesday afternoon. This follows the turbulent weather over the weekend, when Storm Kathleen, combined with high tides, generated massive waves along the Cornish coast. (Photo by Hugh Hastings/Getty Images)
FALMOUTH, ENGLAND - APRIL 08: Debris of benches and tables inside the cafe at Castle Beach where three beach huts were swept into the sea on the evening high tide on April 08, 2024 in Falmouth, England. On Monday, the Met Office issued severe weather warnings for wind across the southern and western coasts of England and Wales, effective until Tuesday afternoon. This follows the turbulent weather over the weekend, when Storm Kathleen, combined with high tides, generated massive waves along the Cornish coast. (Photo by Hugh Hastings/Getty Images)
Waves strike waterfront properties in the harbour on April 09, 2024 in St Ives, Cornwall, England. On Monday, the Met Office issued severe weather warnings for wind across the southern and western coasts of England and Wales, effective until Tuesday afternoon. This follows the turbulent weather over the weekend, when Storm Kathleen, combined with high tides, generated massive waves along the Cornish coast. (Photo by Hugh Hastings/Getty Images)
Volunteers use a fork lift vehicle to reposition beach huts at Castle Beach the day after three beach huts were swept into the sea on the previous evening high tide, on April 09, 2024 in Falmouth, England. On Monday, the Met Office issued severe weather warnings for wind across the southern and western coasts of England and Wales, effective until Tuesday afternoon. This follows the turbulent weather over the weekend, when Storm Kathleen, combined with high tides, generated massive waves along the Cornish coast. (Photo by Hugh Hastings/Getty Images)
The storm circulated over England on Monday, producing strong winds into the evening, heavy rain and thunderstorms in western France.
According to the Meteo France, waves were forecast to reach up to 20 feet in Finistère.
By mid-week, Storm Kathleen will be out over the North Sea. However, the Met Office is tracking another system from the west bringing more wet and windy weather to the U.K.