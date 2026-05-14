Summer-like temperatures take aim at millions on the East Coast as Spring heats up

Spring is heating up and the East Coast is next in line for summer-like heat that's forecast to bring above-average temperatures to more than 250 million Americans into the next week.

By Friday and Saturday, as a ridge of high pressure moves out of the West, heat shifting from the central Plains will begin spreading into areas that have been running 3–5 degrees below average so far this month.

Nashville Daily High Temperature Forecast.

(FOX Weather)

Nashville Daily High Temperature Forecast.

Temperatures in the low to mid 80s will move into the Midwest and Southeast by Saturday, with major cities like Atlanta, Nashville, and Cincinnati running 5–10 degrees above average.

Let’s see what trading activity on prediction markets looks like for today’s high temperature in Atlanta.

By Sunday, the heat is forecast to build into the Mid-Atlantic and portions of the Northeast with temperatures ranging from the upper 90s in the southern Plains to near 90 in the Mid-Atlantic.

Sunday record highs

(FOX Weather)



Unlike the brief stints of heat the East has seen recently, this stretch of heat is expected to persist.

By Monday and Tuesday, temperatures across much of the Midwest and Northeast are forecast to run more than 20 degrees above average, with highs reaching the upper 80s to near 90 in major cities along the I-95 corridor.