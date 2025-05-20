Hawaii coast rattled by magnitude 4.2 earthquake

PĀHALA, Hawaii– A magnitude 4.2 earthquake was recorded off the coast of Hawaii's Big Island on Tuesday.

Light shaking was felt all across the southern coasts of Hawaii, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake happened at 9:37 a.m. and was centered about 20 miles deep.

Hawaii is home to Kilauea, a volcano that frequently experiences seismic activity before and during an eruption, but it's unlikely the quake was related to any volcanic activity. This quake was centered offshore.

There weren't any initial reports of damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.