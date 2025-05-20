Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Hawaii coast rattled by magnitude 4.2 earthquake

Light shaking was felt all across the southern coasts of Hawaii, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
The USGS said that fountains from the north vent quickly reached estimated heights of more than 500 feet.

file: The Kilauea volcano has erupted for the 21st time in the last five months

The USGS said that fountains from the north vent quickly reached estimated heights of more than 500 feet.

PĀHALA, Hawaii– A magnitude 4.2 earthquake was recorded off the coast of Hawaii's Big Island on Tuesday.

Light shaking was felt all across the southern coasts of Hawaii, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. 

The earthquake happened at 9:37 a.m. and was centered about 20 miles deep. 

Magintude 4.2 earthquake recorded off Hawaii coast.

Magintude 4.2 earthquake recorded off Hawaii coast. 

(FOX Weather)

Hawaii is home to Kilauea, a volcano that frequently experiences seismic activity before and during an eruption, but it's unlikely the quake was related to any volcanic activity. This quake was centered offshore.  

There weren't any initial reports of damage. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Tags
Loading...