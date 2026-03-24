Deep magnitude 7.5 earthquake in Pacific Ocean shakes Tonga, triggers brief Tsunami Warning across islands

NEIAFU, Tonga — A magnitude 7.5 earthquake was detected some 148 miles below the surface of the Pacific Ocean roughly 103 miles west of Neiafu, Tonga. According to the USGS, the quake was felt across several of the Tongan islands just after 5:30 p.m. local time (12:30 a.m. EST).

At least three other smaller quakes were recorded shortly after at similar depths.

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The country's meteorological service issued a Tsunami Warning across the whole island chain and urged people to evacuate to higher ground.

The warning was lifted about 2 hours after the quake and there's no immediate report of any tsunami waves or any damage.

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The U.S. Tsunami Warning System did not issue any tsunami advisories.

The quake's epicenter was about 148 miles below the ocean surface, roughly the same distance between New York City and Baltimore.

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Both Tonga and nearby Fiji are among the most seismically active countries in the world, due to their location along a major subduction zone — where the Pacific and Australian tectonic plates collide.