Daytona 500 helps Florida businesses bounce back after hurricane season

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – This is a big weekend for NASCAR fans from across the world. It's an even more important time for Florida businesses.

The Daytona 500 helps businesses bounce back after hurricane season, and owners are excited about the large crowds it brings. Months after hurricanes Ian and Nicole, the clean-up continues, and visitors are returning to enjoy Daytona Beach.

"Nicole came along and just really kind of showed us how strong Mother Nature could be," said Rob Burnetti general manager of the Shores Resort and Spa.

Burnetti said while the majority of the resort is now fine, they still have to complete work on their hot tub and stair access to the beach. Their bookings have also been down, until now.

"It's great," he said. "We're busy. We're sold out right. We got some good group business that the racetrack is sold out."

Crabby’s Oceanside is back up and running after getting hurricane damage throughout their property and broken-up beach ramps. They quickly reopened to support their employees and feed hungry customers.

"We tend to be up year-over-year, and we've been down the last few months or the few months right after the storm," said Jason Zelenak, regional director of Beachside Hospitality Group.

However, Zelenak said he's excited to see people back in town with the Daytona 500 happening.

The Daytona Chamber of Commerce assisted businesses as a source of information from FEMA as they strived to get back to full service.

"The back-to-back storms of Ian and Nicole caused nearly $1 billion worth of damages to our community," said Nancy Keefer, president and CEO of the Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce. "So it's been a very difficult time. But we're such a resilient community."

Locals say the Daytona 500 is part of the resiliency. It's an event that has been sold out for weeks.

"We know that that has a very positive trickle-down effect into local hotels, local businesses, local restaurants," said Frank Kelleher, president of the Daytona International Speedway. "This is a global property of bringing people here to spend their hard-earned money. And so we're proud that it's going to help these hotels and restaurants get back on their feet."

It's this weekend's big event on the track that area businesses look forward to.

"This is just the high point of the year for us every year," Burnetti said. "We know people have something else to see this year with the storm. But it's not about the storm. It's about the recovery. It is about the race."

Most importantly, they're saying Daytona Beach is open. They are welcoming people to the area, because it's the people that visit there that make it so special.