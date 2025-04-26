Weekend Weather Update from FOX Weather: Potential tornado outbreak threat grows for final week of April

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s April 26, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Millions under growing threat of potential tornado outbreak from southern Plains to Upper Midwest Monday

The danger of a widespread tornado outbreak is growing for Monday across the Upper Midwest and into the Southern Plains with threats of multiple, long-track strong tornadoes, extremely large hail and damaging wind gusts.

The daunting forecast comes as a potent spring storm collects all the ingredients needed for a volatile atmosphere, leading to an intense severe weather outlook that hasn’t been seen in some regions in more than a decade.

Already, nearly 5 million people sit under a Level 4 out of 5 risk on NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center severe weather scale, including the cities of St. Paul and Rochester in Minnesota, and Des Moines, Iowa. More than 11 million others sit inside a level 3 risk, including Minneapolis; Madison, Wisconsin; Omaha, Nebraska and Kansas City, Missouri.

Monday severe threat

(FOX Weather)



Iconic 'Tree of Life' that defied gravity for years along Washington beach takes last stand

The "Tree of Life" in Olympic National Park has become a symbol of resilience over the years, but recent photos show that this bastion of beating the odds may be coming to its end.

Located on the blustery Pacific coastline of Washington state, the Tree of Life earned its name from its ability to survive in a seemingly unsurvivable environment—and does so with an unintentional penchant for drama.

But perhaps most of the drama comes from below, as its roots are completely exposed. What are usually hidden in the soil to protect them and give nutrients, the roots are naked and desperately clinging to cliffsides that are slowly eroding beneath its tenuous grip.

Globs of seaweed wash ashore in Miami Beach ahead of sargassum season

Drone video from over South Florida shows thick globs of seaweed blanketing beaches from North Miami to South Beach, as a strong easterly current has intensified both the threat of rip currents and the presence of sargassum.

The large globs of seaweed that have washed ashore in recent days have surprised some experts and caught tourists off guard.

Typically, the seaweed season for the Sunshine State takes place during the summer and fall, but the early influx is raising questions about what may lie ahead during the coming months.

National Parks Week: Joshua Tree

In the Mojave Desert, Joshua Tree National Park provides an arid landscape for vegetation, including the famous Joshua Trees, some of which have stood for centuries. The Joshua Tree is part of the Agave plant family and can live for about 300 years on average. FOX Weather’s Robert Ray visited the park last year.

