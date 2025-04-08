Man sleeping in hammock killed when tree falls on Georgia campsite

FANNIN COUNTY, Ga. – A man sleeping in a hammock deep in the Cohutta Wilderness of the Chattahoochee National Forest in Georgia died Saturday when a tree fell on his campsite.

According to the Fannin County Emergency Management Agency, four men were camping near Panther Creek Falls. They were sleeping in hammocks when a tree fell on them early Saturday morning, trapping one of the men.

A father and daughter camping nearby rushed to help after hearing the tree fall and cries for help, officials said.

Authorities said it took emergency teams about five hours to reach the remote campsite after receiving the call at 2:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found one man dead and another with minor injuries. The father and daughter who stayed with the campers hiked out with the two uninjured campers and helped get them back to their car.

First responders requested air support to help get the injured hiker out of the area, Fannin County EMA said.

A helicopter was able to safely remove the injured hiker and take him to a staging area where he was stabilized and then taken to a hospital via ambulance.

Video from the Fannin County EMA showed the hiker being airlifted from the wooded area via helicopter.

Fannin County EMA said air support was critical to the response, helping significantly reduce the time it took to evacuate the injured hiker.

The man who died on the scene was also airlifted via helicopter out of the location.