3,500-gallon fuel spill fouls waters off Alaska's Kodiak Island after boat runs aground

Watchstanders received a distress call at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Monday reporting the vessel hit a rock in Izhut Bay and was taking on water.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
KODIAK, Alaska– The U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday responded to a 3,500-gallon diesel fuel spill from a fishing boat that ran aground in Izhut Bay near Kodiak, Alaska.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Western Alaska and U.S. Arctic received a distress call at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Monday reporting the vessel hit a rock in Izhut Bay and was taking on water.

A good Samaritan boat responded to the distress call and rescued the three people aboard the wounded boat. 

No injuries were reported, the Coast Guard said. 

The agency said an estimated 3,500 gallons of diesel was released from the boat, leaving a large sheen visible along the coastal waters. 

The Izhut Bay after the diesel spill.

The Izhut Bay after the diesel spill. 

(U.S. Coast Guard / FOX Weather)

Fuel booms was deployed in an effort to control the spread of the diesel, the Coast Guard said. 

.Alaska Chadux Network, an oil spill response organization, was contracted for cleanup.

