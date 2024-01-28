Chesapeake Bay Bridge reopens after 40-plus-vehicle crash in dense fog leaves 13 injured on Saturday

MARYLAND – A 40-vehicle collision on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Saturday morning left 13 people suffering from injuries and continues to be under investigation in Maryland.

Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) police were alerted about a multi-vehicle crash at 8 a.m. Saturday morning on the westbound span of the Bay Bridge.

Police say 23 vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction crash on the westbound span. Roughly 20 additional vehicles were involved in a series of secondary crashes.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

According to officials, two patients were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries. Eleven additional patients were also transported to local hospitals. Officials say none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening. The westbound span reopened to traffic at approximately 1:50 p.m. Traffic alternated directions on the eastbound span while the westbound span was closed.

Officials say early-morning fog caused a pause in two-way operations due to fog and limited visibility.

DOES FOG REALLY ‘BURN OFF’? DISPELLING THE MYTH OF COMBUSTIBLE CLOUDS

MDTA officials say the Bay Bridge's westbound span remained closed into mid-afternoon due to the collision. Tow operators actively worked to clear vehicles from the scene.