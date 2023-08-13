Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

More than 20 million in the bull's-eye for severe weather on Sunday

Missouri, Kansas and Arkansas could see baseball-size hail and potentially damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph on Sunday. The severe weather threat shifts east on Monday into the Mid-Atlantic and along the I-95 Corridor.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
Multiple rounds of severe storms will be possible from the Plains to the Mid South on Sunday with the greatest potential for tornadoes in southern Missouri and southeast Kansas. 01:57

Severe thunderstorms forecast for Central US on Sunday

Multiple rounds of severe storms will be possible from the Plains to the Mid South on Sunday with the greatest potential for tornadoes in southern Missouri and southeast Kansas.

Rounds of severe thunderstorms will potentially bring large hail, damaging winds and the threat of tornadoes to the Central U.S. beginning on Sunday.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center issued an Enhanced Risk, a Level 3 out of 5 risk zone, for cities including Springfield and Joplin, Missouri and Rogers, Arkansas. 

A Slight Risk, or Level 2 out of 5 risk zone, is in place for Kansas City, Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee and Tulsa, Oklahoma. 

Sunday severe weather outlook.
(FOX Weather)

 

Kansas City will start out the day with storms firing off in the distance, pushing in along Interstate 70.

US SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING MAP

A Flood Watch is in effect through Sunday night for southwest Missouri, including Springfield and Lebanon. 

Rounds of rain will create the potential for flooding, with isolated areas receiving up to 3 inches through Tuesday morning.

Flash flood threat forecast.

Flash flood threat forecast.

(FOX Weather)

The greatest potential for tornadoes will be in southern Missouri and southeast Kansas on Sunday, where wind gusts as high as 60 mph could cause damage.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER 

Cities inside the Enhanced risk area could receive large hail up to 3 inches. The FOX Forecast Center is tracking a very likely hail threat in Wichita, Tulsa and St. Louis

Sunday hail threat forecast for Central U.S.

Sunday hail threat forecast for Central U.S.

(FOX Weather)

Into the workweek, an area of low pressure will move over Illinois shifting the severe weather threat into the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic. As the system marches south, severe storms will fire up ahead of a cold front throughout Monday. 

Once again, damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, but the possibility of a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Multi-day severe storm threat forecast.

Multi-day severe storm threat forecast.

(FOX Weather)

Further east, the FOX Forecast Center is tracking heavy rain across the already water-logged Interstate 95 corridor with some potentially embedded severe thunderstorms. 

The severe weather potential continues Tuesday for the mid-Atlantic and Carolinas. 

Tags
Loading.