Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Caught on camera: Lightning bolt strikes in front of FOX crew in Detroit

Source FOX 2
The FOX 2 Detroit news crew was covering the storm when a lightning strike directly in front of them took them by surprise. Listen to the shock of the man in the car. 00:39

Watch: Lightning strikes wires in front of news crew

The FOX 2 Detroit news crew was covering the storm when a lightning strike directly in front of them took them by surprise. Listen to the shock of the man in the car.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - When Wednesday afternoon's storms pushed into Metro Detroit, it was loud, very wet, and windy. FOX 2 was covering the storms throughout the afternoon, including a news crew in a parking lot near a highway.

That's where a bolt of lightning struck right in front of the FOX 2 News crew. You can catch it in the video above, and we've edited out the swearing – surely you'll understand – but the power of the lightning sends a flash on the screen and lights up what looks like two utility poles.

SEVERE STORMS KNOCK OUT POWER TO 15,000 ACROSS GREAT LAKES AS REGION BRACES FOR ROUND 2

A lightning strike was caught on camera by a FOX 2 News crew on Wednesday, July 26.

(FOX 2)

The storms knocked out power to more than 100,000 across Michigan.

Tags
Loading.