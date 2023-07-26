Caught on camera: Lightning bolt strikes in front of FOX crew in Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - When Wednesday afternoon's storms pushed into Metro Detroit, it was loud, very wet, and windy. FOX 2 was covering the storms throughout the afternoon, including a news crew in a parking lot near a highway.

That's where a bolt of lightning struck right in front of the FOX 2 News crew. You can catch it in the video above, and we've edited out the swearing – surely you'll understand – but the power of the lightning sends a flash on the screen and lights up what looks like two utility poles.

SEVERE STORMS KNOCK OUT POWER TO 15,000 ACROSS GREAT LAKES AS REGION BRACES FOR ROUND 2

The storms knocked out power to more than 100,000 across Michigan.