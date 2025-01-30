Search
Car lost to watery grave after getting trapped on frozen Indianapolis river

The car was initially left on the ice before being half submerged in the water. It had been lodged in a hole within the ice when teams began to help.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
STAY OFF THE ICE: Tactical crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department attempted to recover a vehicle submerged in a frozen river

INDIANAPOLIS – A car left stranded and stuck on top of a frozen river in Indiana Monday will now have to remain in a watery grave until spring after recovery efforts were unsuccessful.

The car was initially left on the ice before becoming half-submerged in the water, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department. It had been lodged in a hole within the ice when teams began to help.

  Earlier today IFD Tactical Team 14 was called to assist with recovering a car sitting on top of the ice at 2600 N White River Parkway E Dr. with the car lodged in a now gaping hole in the ice crews were unsuccessful in bringing the vehicle to the shore for tow. We will have to go back in the spring.
    Earlier today IFD Tactical Team 14 was called to assist with recovering a car sitting on top of the ice at 2600 N White River Parkway E Dr. with the car lodged in a now gaping hole in the ice crews were unsuccessful in bringing the vehicle to the shore for tow. We will have to go back in the spring.  (Indianapolis Fire Department)

    Earlier today IFD Tactical Team 14 was called to assist with recovering a car sitting on top of the ice at 2600 N White River Parkway E Dr. with the car lodged in a now gaping hole in the ice crews were unsuccessful in bringing the vehicle to the shore for tow. We will have to go back in the spring.  (Indianapolis Fire Department)

    Earlier today IFD Tactical Team 14 was called to assist with recovering a car sitting on top of the ice at 2600 N White River Parkway E Dr. with the car lodged in a now gaping hole in the ice crews were unsuccessful in bringing the vehicle to the shore for tow. We will have to go back in the spring.  (Indianapolis Fire Department)

    Earlier today IFD Tactical Team 14 was called to assist with recovering a car sitting on top of the ice at 2600 N White River Parkway E Dr. with the car lodged in a now gaping hole in the ice crews were unsuccessful in bringing the vehicle to the shore for tow. We will have to go back in the spring.  (Indianapolis Fire Department)

    Earlier today IFD Tactical Team 14 was called to assist with recovering a car sitting on top of the ice at 2600 N White River Parkway E Dr. with the car lodged in a now gaping hole in the ice crews were unsuccessful in bringing the vehicle to the shore for tow. We will have to go back in the spring.  (Indianapolis Fire Department)

Tactical teams carefully made their way across the frozen river before attempting to tow the car back onto shore.

After failed efforts and the car now fully submerged underwater, the fire department declared they would have to return in the spring when the ice melts.

Rescue teams noted there were several signs people had been out on the frozen river, such as messages scrawled on the ice and bike tracks.

"We can’t stress this enough. In Indiana - no ice is safe ice," read a statement from the Indianapolis Fire Department. "Stay off it."

