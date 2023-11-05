Search
Bryan Norcross: Hurricane Season 2023 is on pause

FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross said hurricane season is on hiatus, for now.

By Bryan Norcross Source FOX Weather
(FOX Weather)

UPDATED Sunday 8:15 a.m. 

The tropics are dominated by dry air and hostile upper wind for now. 

However, It’s too soon to declare the hurricane season over. The waters of the southern and western Caribbean are still exceptionally warm, and a non-tropical system sitting over the still-warm open ocean could still randomly develop. The odds of a threat to the U.S. and surrounding areas are low but not yet zero. 

Nothing happening in the Atlantic basin as of Nov. 5.

Nothing happening in the Atlantic basin as of Nov. 5.

