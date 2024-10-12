Bryan Norcross: A strong fall cold front will keep tropical systems away from the U.S. for now

An upper-level disturbance over Alaska is forecast to reinforce a dip in the jet stream over the eastern United States and push a cold front all the way through Florida next week. The front at the surface of the Earth and the jet stream aloft will prevent any tropical systems from moving into the northern Gulf or the Atlantic through next week, at least.

IN THE ATLANTIC: Close to Africa, a Tropical Disturbance is crawling to the west. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression in the next couple of days. The system could be in the vicinity of the Caribbean islands at the end of next week, so we'll keep an eye on that.

Tropical Storm Leslie is winding down and won't affect land.

The American GFS computer forecast model insists on developing a strong storm in the southwestern Caribbean Sea late in the week. The other computer forecasts show a weak disturbance or next to nothing. The system, if it develops, would likely affect Central America.

Disturbances sometimes spin up in the southern Caribbean this time of year. Strong east-to-west winds associated with the cold front can help get a system going. It's an area we watch late in the hurricane season.

Thankfully, for the millions of people in Central and Western Florida who still don't have power, fall weather has arrived, and more cool, dry air is on the way.