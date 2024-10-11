Bryan Norcross: Our tropics look calm for now
The tropics are quiet for now, though we'll still watch the eastern Atlantic. A tropical disturbance tagged by the National Hurricane Center coming off of Africa will bring stormy weather to the Cabo Verde islands and proceed on a westerly path that could take it near the northeastern Caribbean islands in about a week.
The disturbance could arrive as anything from a developing tropical disturbance, to Tropical Storm Nadine, to a messy surge of tropical moisture.
In the middle of the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Leslie is heading out to sea.
In the southwestern Caribbean, a large area of low pressure called the Central American Gyre will reorganize. We'll keep an eye on that to see if it throws off a tropical system. It was the birthplace of components of both Helene and Milton.
Otherwise, a good fall front will sweep through all but South Florida. It will until next week before robust fall weather pushes all the way through the state.