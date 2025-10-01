Bryan Norcross: Hurricane Imelda to impact Bermuda today

Updated at 9:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025

Hurricane Imelda is on track to pass very near Bermuda late today. It’s been battling Hurricane Humberto for supremacy. The hurricanes were as close together as any you’ll ever see. Now, Humberto is being absorbed into a front north of Imelda, so by later today, it won’t be a factor.

A strong jet stream sits just to the north. When a tropical storm or hurricane interacts with a strong jet stream over cooler water, it often transitions into a strong non-tropical storm – the type that’s common in the North Atlantic. That’s going to happen to Humberto today. In this case, it will merge with a front and be stretched out.

Eventually, the jet stream will grab Imelda as well. But not until it’s well past Bermuda.

Hurricane Imelda is on track to bring 100-mph winds to the vicinity of Bermuda late this evening – around midnight Bermuda time plus or minus. The weather will deteriorate this afternoon and should be much better by tomorrow. Bermuda prepares well for hurricanes, so hopefully everyone there is executing their plan.

By tomorrow, Humberto and Imelda, or what's left of them, will be speeding off into the North Atlantic.

Looking ahead

Long-range computer forecasts are showing the possibility of a system moving off Africa late this week. It will be tracking across the tropical Atlantic next week, and there are some signs that it could be in the vicinity of the Caribbean islands in seven or eight days. There is nothing to look at for now.

On average, the part of the hurricane season where potential storms come off Africa would be ending about now. This has been a weird hurricane season, so we'll see if averages hold. Nothing else appears to be pending.