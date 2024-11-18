Bryan Norcross: Hurricane season 2024 likely comes to an end

Former Tropical Storm Sara came unraveled early today. Its remnant moisture is already streaming north across the Gulf of Mexico. Late today, tonight and into tomorrow, ex-Sara’s moisture, an oncoming cold front and its accompanying strong jet-stream dip will converge on the northern Gulf coast.

Very heavy rain, gusty winds and possible tornadoes will come with the combo system. Stay aware of local weather forecasts later today from Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle.

The front pushes east and south tomorrow and Wednesday, slowly losing some oomph as it goes, although some strong thunderstorms are possible in Central Florida on Wednesday. The cold front should clear South Florida late in the day, ushering in the coolest air since last winter.

There are no signs that anything further will develop in the Atlantic or the Caribbean before the official end to the hurricane season in a couple of weeks. Although the effects of Sara, Milton, Helene, Debby and Beryl will linger for many, of course.