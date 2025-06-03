Bryan Norcross: A lemon to watch along the Southeast coast

Updated at 10 a.m. ET Tuesday, June 3, 2025

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is painting a lemon off the Southeast coast. There’s a very slight chance of limited tropical development over the next few days.

The dying front that has been causing the heavy rain in South Florida will slowly lift north on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, it will combine with an upper-level system to develop a non-tropical area of low pressure near the Florida-Georgia line. That new low will pull the tropical moisture north with it.

As the low-pressure system tracks past Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina tomorrow into Friday, persistent rain, heavy at times, will break out along the coast.

If the low-pressure system stays just offshore, there's a slight chance it could develop enough tropical characteristics to be classified as a depression. However, the NHC rates those odds in the very low category.

Even if its organizational structure puts it in the depression category, it won't change the weather on the coast. In coastal Georgia and the Carolinas, stay aware of updates from your local National Weather Service office.