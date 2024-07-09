Bryan Norcross: Tropics taking a rest

UPDATED at 9:15 a.m. ET

The tropics are taking a rest.

After a record-breaking 11 days in the tropics, as Beryl traveled over 3,500 miles from the deep tropical Atlantic to coastal Texas, the tropics are taking a break.

High pressure, dry air, and Saharan dust cover the tropical Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico and no development is expected until next week, at least.

The best evidence still indicates that we have a very busy hurricane season to come. Remember, on average, the season doesn’t really crank up until the third week of August.