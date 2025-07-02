Bryan Norcross: Tropical development possible between Florida and North Carolina

A cold front pushing through North Georgia today will end up lodged over North Florida by Friday morning. At the same time, a broad upper-level low will sprawl across the Florida Peninsula. The combination of those systems looks likely to trigger the formation of a broad disturbance that will have the potential of developing into a tropical system.

The National Hurricane Center is painting an area from the extreme northeastern Gulf to the waters off North Carolina. They are giving the system a medium chance of evolving into at least a tropical depression. The consensus of the various computer forecast models is that the system is most likely to develop over the Atlantic, if it does, although development over the northeastern Gulf cannot be ruled out.

The atmospheric pattern does not favor significant development, but it does appear to be supportive of areas with heavy rain into early next week. The location of the heaviest rainfall late in the weekend depends on if a system develops and where it drifts. But for the next few days, the focus of the rain will likely be the Florida Peninsula.

Flooding is possible where heavy and persistent rain falls, so stay informed.