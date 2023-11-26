Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Bryan Norcross: Call it a wrap on hurricane season 2023

It’s always possible that some freak development could occur, but for now, FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross says to enjoy the moment.

By Bryan Norcross Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather is your Hurricane HQ, streaming free 24/7.

FOX Weather is your Hurricane HQ, streaming free 24/7.

(FOX Weather)

Updated Sunday at 8:45 a.m. EST

The Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean are dominated by hostile upper winds and dry air. There’s no sign anything will develop in the foreseeable future, which means nothing is expected before the official end of hurricane season on Nov. 30.

It’s always possible that some freak development could occur, of course. Out-of-season systems have popped up many times in the past. But let’s not dwell on that. Enjoy the moment.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean as of Nov. 26, 2023.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean as of Nov. 26, 2023.

(FOX Weather)

Tags
Loading...