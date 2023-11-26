Bryan Norcross: Call it a wrap on hurricane season 2023

Updated Sunday at 8:45 a.m. EST

The Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean are dominated by hostile upper winds and dry air. There’s no sign anything will develop in the foreseeable future, which means nothing is expected before the official end of hurricane season on Nov. 30.

It’s always possible that some freak development could occur, of course. Out-of-season systems have popped up many times in the past. But let’s not dwell on that. Enjoy the moment.