Boil water notice lifted for most of Fort Myers more than 2 weeks after Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla.-- More than two weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida, officials in Fort Myers have lifted the boil water notice for most of the city.

Hurricane Ian made landfall on Sept. 28 near Cayo Costa, Florida, as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph.

At its peak, more than 2.5 million people were without power in Florida and areas of Lee County were without water or under a boil water notice.

The boil water notice was lifted everywhere in Fort Myers on Wednesday except Cayce Lane from Zana Drive to Jeannie Lane. Areas on Warehouse Road from Old Metro Parkway to Sivan Road will also remain under the boil water notice.

"The city will continue to test in those areas and will provide a rescission notice as soon as it is safe to do so," according to the city notice.

This change comes a day after the Lee County Government lifted the boil water notice for 99% of the county, except Fort Myers. Now only a few areas with running water should continue to boil water.

Cleanup continues in the hardest hit areas, including Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel Island.

FOX Weather correspondent Robert Ray is reporting from Fort Myers Beach, where the devastating storm surge has made the barrier island uninhabitable. Earlier this week, residents were allowed back during daylight hours to begin cleanup.

The Sanibel Causeway reopened to trucks to begin work on the barrier island this week. Residents can start driving into Sanibel on Oct. 21.