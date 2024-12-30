2 Oregon men searching for Sasquatch found dead in Gifford Pinchot National Forest

WILLARD, Wash. – Two Oregon men searching for Sasquatch have been found dead after failing to return home on Christmas Eve.

The Skamania County Sheriff's Office in Washington state received a report around 1 a.m. on Christmas that the two Portland residents, aged 50 and 37, had not returned from their search.

Authorities utilized footage from a recently installed Flock camera, which captures license plate and vehicle information, to locate the men's vehicle near Willard.

A massive search effort involving more than 60 volunteers from multiple agencies ensued. Canines, drones and ground search teams were deployed, with aerial support provided by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Deputies said search teams braved freezing temperatures, snow and heavy rain while navigating the challenging terrain of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.

The two men were found deceased in a heavily wooded area of the forest.

Authorities believe exposure due to the harsh weather and potential lack of adequate preparation contributed to their deaths.

"The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office would like to recognize the exceptional volunteers who sacrificed time away from their families during Christmas to assist our agency with this mission," the sheriff's office said. "Their exhaustive search efforts resulted in bringing family members home to their loved ones."